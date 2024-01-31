Insider Selling: Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) EVP Sells 4,004 Shares of Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $56,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,160.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Farmers National Banc Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 38,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 573.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FMNB shares. StockNews.com raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farmers National Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

