Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 17,517 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $148,719.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,284,530 shares in the company, valued at $27,885,659.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 56,706 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $486,537.48.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,630 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $65,770.60.

On Thursday, December 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,925 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $91,770.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 150,000 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $1,239,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,016 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $206,632.16.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,920 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $169,870.40.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 46,665 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $372,386.70.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 53,211 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $424,623.78.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $783.00.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

MHI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.64. 209,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,996. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $9.51.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Featured Stories

