Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.85-18.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.28. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$6.86-6.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 17.850-18.150 EPS.

ROP stock opened at $541.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $538.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.48. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $562.69. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $541.07.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

