BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Major Shareholder Acquires $10,725.00 in Stock

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $10,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,280,941 shares in the company, valued at $14,826,116.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,634 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $23,693.68.

On Friday, January 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,200 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $40,982.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 42,829 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $281,814.82.

On Monday, January 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 341 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $2,230.14.

On Friday, January 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,968 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $71,840.40.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,277 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $73,864.35.

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,090 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $20,146.80.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,712 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $197,171.04.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,800 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $17,948.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 500 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $3,195.00.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DMF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 42,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,443. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 132.7% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 342,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 195,473 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 46.8% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 262,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 83,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 66.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,974,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 789,742 shares in the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

