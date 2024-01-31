Oasis Network Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $684.19 million and $48.12 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,341.08 or 0.05384377 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00081164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00027372 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014054 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00021269 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.1072841 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $34,458,387.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.