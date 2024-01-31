Short Interest in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Rises By 8.9%

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 936,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $557,750.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $34,173.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,860. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 571,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,460,000 after buying an additional 336,899 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 341,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,277,000 after buying an additional 221,300 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,786,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

JACK stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,316. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $60.43 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.37.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

