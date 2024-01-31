JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) Short Interest Update

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JX Luxventure

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JX Luxventure stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 131,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 22.24% of JX Luxventure at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

JX Luxventure Price Performance

JX Luxventure stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. JX Luxventure has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

JX Luxventure Company Profile

JX Luxventure Limited provides tourism services and supplying related products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Contract Manufacturing, Tourism Service, and Cross-Border E-Commerce. It provides packaged group tour services online through the 51books.com platform; and engages in the offline wholesale of health care, personal care, cosmetics, maternal and child, pet-related, universal cuisine and household products, and pre-owned electric cars, as well as online.

