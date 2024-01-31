The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Short Interest Up 6.9% in January

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,680,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 24,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,142,706. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,478,000 after acquiring an additional 247,896 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $4,377,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,263,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

