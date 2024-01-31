Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Trading Down 4.3% on Insider Selling

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $68.70 and last traded at $68.70. Approximately 37,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 109,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.80.

Specifically, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,902,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $65.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 26.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,452,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,935,000 after purchasing an additional 300,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,943 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 738,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,677 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 33.6% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 736,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,217 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,111,000 after acquiring an additional 181,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.