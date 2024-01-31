Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 233,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Iteris Trading Up 1.2 %

Iteris stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,083. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. Iteris has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Iteris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

