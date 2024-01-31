Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Short Interest Down 12.3% in January

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,600 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 906,700 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 171,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of IPSC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. 58,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,946. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. Century Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.34.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,183.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 1,142.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 37.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

