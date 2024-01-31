Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the December 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IRON

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of Disc Medicine stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $65.57. The stock had a trading volume of 50,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,005. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average of $52.88. Disc Medicine has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Disc Medicine

In other Disc Medicine news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 77,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $4,895,322.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,515,834 shares in the company, valued at $95,194,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Rahul Khara sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $247,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 77,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $4,895,322.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,515,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,194,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,541 shares of company stock worth $22,707,933 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $305,000.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.