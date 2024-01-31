iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR) Short Interest Down 10.0% in January

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Price Performance

IWTR stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $28.75. 59 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208. The company has a market cap of $5.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67. iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $29.51.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.998 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (IWTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies that derive revenue from sustainable water or demonstrate relatively efficient water management. IWTR was launched on Sep 20, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

