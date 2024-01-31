iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,867 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 13.9% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Strategic Equity Management owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $36,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $278.98. 57,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,259. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $219.44 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.14 and a 200 day moving average of $258.42.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

