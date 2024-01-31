Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of PPL worth $10,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PPL by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 899,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,803,000 after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in PPL by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,654,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,630. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

