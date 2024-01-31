Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 71,584 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 71,584 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ciena worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 912.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,009,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,400,000 after buying an additional 1,811,301 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 379.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,865,000 after buying an additional 1,565,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $66,942,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth $53,846,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.32. 500,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,023. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $55,703.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,267.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $210,632.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,019,312.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $55,703.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,267.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,450 shares of company stock worth $1,584,788 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ciena from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ciena

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.