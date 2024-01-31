Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 387,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,769 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,387.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,906,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,632,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 704,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 565,011 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2,273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 554,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after acquiring an additional 530,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 373,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPH. StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of TPH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 147,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,582. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.