Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,090 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.34% of Enovis worth $9,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Enovis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Enovis by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Enovis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Enovis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Enovis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENOV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Enovis in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Enovis in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Enovis from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

Enovis Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ENOV traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $59.36. The stock had a trading volume of 141,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.07. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

