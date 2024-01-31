Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,647 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $10,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after buying an additional 1,690,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,792,000 after buying an additional 711,238 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,637,000 after buying an additional 660,491 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,293,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2,214.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after buying an additional 325,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $61.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NWE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

