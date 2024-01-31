Strategic Equity Management Sells 851 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Strategic Equity Management reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 0.3% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.07. 801,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375,717. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $63.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

