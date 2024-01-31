iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Bought by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Strategic Equity Management owned 0.57% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $9,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,005,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $161,000.

IWX traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.48. The company had a trading volume of 29,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,363. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $71.68.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

