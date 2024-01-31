Strategic Equity Management Sells 1,306 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Strategic Equity Management cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,958,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after buying an additional 216,561 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,235,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.77. 228,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.52.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.