Strategic Equity Management Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Strategic Equity Management grew its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF makes up 0.8% of Strategic Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 692.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 597,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 521,786 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,713,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 283,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 113,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,539,000.

NYSEARCA TPHD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.00. 2,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,878. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $194.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

