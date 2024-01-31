Strategic Equity Management Has $274,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Equity Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after buying an additional 865,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.04. 899,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,297. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $152.46.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

