Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Merit Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,134,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,286 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 7.3% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $221,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,962. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.16.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.