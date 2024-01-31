Merit Financial Group LLC Has $24.65 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,537 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $24,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,666,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $500,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $67.40. 672,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,177. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.98 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.