Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Merit Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,912,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 3.6% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $110,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 313,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 876,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,310 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,725,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 25,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.54. 1,435,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,779. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.82. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

