BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 44,823 Shares

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 44,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $690,722.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,425,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,291,653.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,936 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $230,014.40.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,680 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $838,244.40.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 134,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,049,829.74.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,916 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $522,692.52.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 62,933 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $941,477.68.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 32,410 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $482,260.80.

On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 93,903 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,154.70.

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 97,123 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,439,362.86.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 145,695 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,183,968.05.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 192,179 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,865,388.89.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BCAT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,775. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.1275 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCAT. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.2% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,259,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,656,000 after buying an additional 1,507,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,792,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,818,000 after buying an additional 1,402,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after buying an additional 130,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,076,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after buying an additional 20,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 790,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after buying an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

–

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.