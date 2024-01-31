Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Purchases 140,097 Shares of Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 140,097 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $2,353,629.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,480,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,069,073.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 197,651 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $3,298,795.19.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 140,942 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $2,335,408.94.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,762 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $455,852.04.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,851 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $888,037.69.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 81,123 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $1,319,871.21.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 33,594 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $544,894.68.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 73,695 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $1,202,702.40.

On Thursday, January 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,885 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $46,535.05.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 114,600 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $1,846,206.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 164,459 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $2,693,838.42.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ECAT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.48. 164,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,167. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 80,127 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

