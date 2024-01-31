Insider Selling: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Sells 40,922 Shares of Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Simon Litherland sold 40,922 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.26), for a total value of £362,568.92 ($460,931.76).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Simon Litherland bought 17 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 841 ($10.69) per share, for a total transaction of £142.97 ($181.76).

On Monday, December 18th, Simon Litherland bought 18 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 856 ($10.88) per share, for a total transaction of £154.08 ($195.88).

On Monday, November 20th, Simon Litherland bought 18 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.65) per share, for a total transaction of £150.84 ($191.76).

Britvic Stock Performance

LON BVIC traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 882.50 ($11.22). 430,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,492. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 846.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 852.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,841.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Britvic plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 764.50 ($9.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 950 ($12.08).

Britvic Increases Dividend

Britvic Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $8.20. Britvic’s payout ratio is 6,458.33%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

