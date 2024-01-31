Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires 30,677 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,677 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE RTX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.34. 1,439,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,424,649. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.13. The stock has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.