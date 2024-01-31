Scarborough Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 34,118 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.1% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Danaher by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after buying an additional 2,398,426 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after buying an additional 2,377,625 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $557,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.07.

Danaher Stock Down 1.4 %

DHR traded down $3.37 on Wednesday, hitting $241.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,260. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.82. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $248.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

