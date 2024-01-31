KLCM Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

KLCM Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.47. 1,365,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,473,102. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $145.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.