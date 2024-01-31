KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys 2,026 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,492 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $39.54. 13,257,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,977,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.06%.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

