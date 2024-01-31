Americana Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,149 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,924 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Boeing by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,299 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 784.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 38,703 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 34,325 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,667 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Boeing by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 964,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,799,000 after buying an additional 59,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE BA traded up $8.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,422,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,437,613. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.69 and its 200 day moving average is $217.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

