Americana Partners LLC Sells 1,477 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $2,328,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.21. 754,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,624. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

