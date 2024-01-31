Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Gap Up to $59.30

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.30, but opened at $61.18. Equity Residential shares last traded at $60.65, with a volume of 441,571 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Equity Residential Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 147.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% in the second quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

