KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases 46,951 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,951 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 4.1% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.34. 10,479,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,208,359. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

