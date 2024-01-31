Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $116.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.93.

Oshkosh stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $115.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.11.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

