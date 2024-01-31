Community Financial Services Group LLC Makes New $468,000 Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $814,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $711,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 66,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 26.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.34. The stock had a trading volume of 162,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,914. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $202.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

