Community Financial Services Group LLC Purchases New Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.31.

AON Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AON stock traded up $2.39 on Wednesday, hitting $300.58. 288,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.45.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

