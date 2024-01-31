Equitable Trust Co. Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $268.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.46. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $269.37. The company has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

