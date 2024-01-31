Pointe Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.9% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 875,686 shares of company stock worth $300,859,630. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,104,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,706,917. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.89. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.06 and a 1-year high of $406.36. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.35.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

