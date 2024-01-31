Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Energy Transition Minerals Price Performance
Shares of GDLNF stock remained flat at $0.02 on Wednesday. 73,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,469. Energy Transition Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
Energy Transition Minerals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transition Minerals
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Spotify stock’s 200% rally just had fresh fuel added
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Microsoft stock to $450? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transition Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transition Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.