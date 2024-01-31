Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Energy Transition Minerals Price Performance

Shares of GDLNF stock remained flat at $0.02 on Wednesday. 73,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,469. Energy Transition Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

Get Energy Transition Minerals alerts:

Energy Transition Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and lithium. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals Limited and changed its name to Energy Transition Minerals Ltd in November 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transition Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transition Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.