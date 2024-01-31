iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 5.8% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded down $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,680. The company has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.26. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $318.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

