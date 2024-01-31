Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 132,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Fairfax India Stock Performance

Shares of FFXDF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 33,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Fairfax India has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India.

