Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 2,200 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in CSX were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.13. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

