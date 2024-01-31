Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 7.9% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

