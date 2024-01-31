Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,400 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 414,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,724.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERF traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $578.00. 17 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58. Geberit has a 52 week low of $492.39 and a 52 week high of $633.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $594.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.76.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

