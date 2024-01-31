Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,400 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 414,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,724.0 days.
Geberit Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GBERF traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $578.00. 17 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58. Geberit has a 52 week low of $492.39 and a 52 week high of $633.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $594.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.76.
About Geberit
