MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ MELI traded down $22.33 on Wednesday, reaching $1,712.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,601. The firm has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a PE ratio of 88.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,618.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,407.74. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,800.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

